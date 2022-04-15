Anderson: Dedicated people run our elections

After election day on April 5th I have not seen any complaints about how the election process was managed in the Racine area or anywhere in Wisconsin. No one has complained about fraud, absentee ballots or poll workers mishandling ballots.

The fact of the matter is that this is the norm for how elections are held here and around the country. Elections are free and fair. Recounts and other post election issues also typically go off without much fanfare.

Those who claim otherwise need to question why they think that way. Who is pushing an agenda that is meant to create fear and doubt about the integrity of our election systems? Why aren't they making allegations of widespread fraud and misconduct all the time? Could it be that they have an ulterior motive?

We need to recognize that the same dedicated people are working just as hard to safeguard all elections whether they be for small local positions or for the Presidency. So the next time we have a major election, think about how no one got upset about the local elections and accept the results of the major elections in the same manner.

Mike Anderson, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0