Ammon: Why wasn't Garland considered?

If Amy Coney Barrett is not a conservative shill nominated by Republicans to stack the Supreme Court, why is the GOP so desperate to see her confirmed when they were so equally fearful to consider the name of Judge Merrick Garland? Especially when it has been conclusively demonstrated that Judge Garland's qualifications to sit on the court were not only equal to those of Judge Barrett, but superior to them.
Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant
