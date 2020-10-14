 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ammon: Why wasn't Garland considered?
0 comments

Ammon: Why wasn't Garland considered?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

If Amy Coney Barrett is not a conservative shill nominated by Republicans to stack the Supreme Court, why is the GOP so desperate to see her confirmed when they were so equally fearful to consider the name of Judge Merrick Garland? Especially when it has been conclusively demonstrated that Judge Garland's qualifications to sit on the court were not only equal to those of Judge Barrett, but superior to them.

Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Krummel: Police radio expenses

The Journal Times published an article on Oct. 4 on A1 regarding Caledonia police radios and how expensive it is to upgrade, or reprogram. I a…

Letters

Fosbinder: Enough bickering

In the face of the very deadly pandemic the leader of both chambers in Madison keep harping about illegal "abuse of power" by our governor. An…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News