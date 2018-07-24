Subscribe for 17¢ / day

At the recent summit in Helsinki, Donald Trump stood next to Vladimir Putin during a press conference. Trump was asked about cyber attacks launched against the United States by Russian agents. He answered, “I have president Putin. He just said it’s not Russia. I will say this: I don’t see any reason why it would be.”

Twenty-six hours later, at the White House, Trump claimed that what he meant to say was that “I don’t see any reason why it wouldn’t be.” And the lights went out. Briefly.

We are left with an Orwellian conundrum. Do we believe what Trump actually said, in the moment, within just feet of the Russian President, during a worldwide broadcast? Or, do we adopt the “revised newspeak” created by Trump’s staff?

Does Trump’s double negative rewrite indicate that from now on the American people should ignore what he says, in favor of trying to divine what he “meant?" Left to choose between fact and fiction, truth or deception.

Perhaps Trump will refrain from saying anything whatsoever in the future. Forcing us, instead, to rely on what we are told by his handlers. Based, of course, on what Trump meant. If he had actually said anything at all.

Or, as one late night comic said, “The double negative is: Donald Trump.”

Gordon Ammon

Kenosha

