Donald Trump is a coward, a liar and a “student” in name only. Trump was a five-time draft dodger, who argued he had “bone spurs.” There has never been any medical evidence to support this claim. When questioned about this deception, Michael Cohen testified that Trump told him, “You think I’m stupid? I wasn’t going to Vietnam.”

This is not the only time Donald Trump has lied to the American people. He has misrepresented the truth no fewer than 5,000 times since taking office. And each of these instances has been fully documented by the New York Times, December 14, 2017, and the Washington Post, September 13, 2018.

On the campaign trail, Trump had the effrontery to say, “He (John McCain) was a war hero because he was captured. I like people who weren’t captured.” This from a coward who did not have the courage to wear the uniform and stand his watch.

“Those who claim their liberty but not their duty to the civilization that ensures it lives a half life.” Those words were written by McCain, a decorated Naval officer who refused release from imprisonment unless each of his comrades were also set free. As a result, he endured five more years of torture at the hands of his North Vietnamese captors. Only someone like Donald Trump who has chosen to “live a half life” could possibly fail to understand the meaning of the word “hero.” Trump also said McCain finished last in his class at the Naval Academy. A statement which is blatantly false.

Trump’s personal wealth is matched only by his massive intellectual poverty. A statement that will stand until and unless his transcripts are made public. And it should be remembered that Trump has gone to extraordinary lengths to hide his student records, threatening the schools he attended with burdensome legal actions if any of his vitae were published. A bumper sticker currently in vogue sums it up quite well: “Trump is a genus…but not of our species.”

Gordon Ammon

Kenosha

