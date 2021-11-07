Ammon: The short circuit

There is a short-circuit in the growing fascination with electric vehicles. One that is potentially very dangerous. For both the environment and us.

An electric Tesla S vehicle ran off the road in Spring, Texas and erupted in flames, killing two people.

Forget the debate about whether or not the car was on “auto pilot.” Pay attention to the much more disturbing fact that it took more than four hours and 30,000 gallons of water to put out the blaze.

Batteries don’t burn like gasoline. The fire continued to reignite with an intensity and frequency that was unlike anything ever experienced from an ordinary auto crash. And this was only one vehicle, in an isolated off-road event.

Imagine the shear horror this scene portends for a nation crisscrossed with bustling freeways, all crowded with electric vehicles. Add to this the nightmarish prospect of multi-car crashes resulting from dangerous weather conditions.

Also, consider what it costs to produce the battery packs, in addition to maintaining or replacing them. Beyond the price to the consumer, there is the incalculable burden on the environment. Not only in recovering the raw materials needed to make the batteries, but the enormous problem of their disposal.