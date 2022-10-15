 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ammon: The Queen's procession

Ammon: The Queen's procession

Watching the Queen's procession, it my seem to the casual viewer somewhat overdone, excessive.

But we have to remind ourselves that in each peal, every footfall and uniform, that in all aspects of the ceremony, we are witness to more than a thousand years of British history. And it is a solemn reminder to us that the United Kingdom was literally our spiritual birth mother and that we have been blessed by the bequest to us of her values and institutions.

It is that legacy that built the very foundations of American democracy. It is the bind that ties. The debt we cannot repay.

Gordon Ammon, Racine

