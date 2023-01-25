Ammon: "The American people"

Over and over again on TV from politicians, in both the press and casual conversation, we hear a constant refrain: “the American people.”

“The American people” want, expect, see, demand, say and so on. Over and over again.

I would like to make it perfectly clear that not a single pundit, Republican, Democrat or government bureaucrat, has seen fit to seek my opinion about anything. No one has ever asked me what I want, what I expect, what I see or what my demands are. And none has ever expressed the least interest in what I have to say. About anything.

I am an “American person.” And I not only resent anyone claiming to know my thoughts on political, social and economic trends, but I reject the preposterous notion that any of these “claimants” has even the least idea about who and what I am, what I think or what I believe.

I will keep my own counsel. And I neither need nor want distant and self-appointed “soothsayers” incessantly trying to put words in my mouth or ideas in my head. They cannot and will not.

Because I will continue to think, act and believe as I see fit. Completely independent of the unsolicited characterizations that others try constantly to impose on me.

No one can tell me who I am or what I represent.

Why?

Because the “the American people” aren’t. But I am.

Gordon Ammon, Racine