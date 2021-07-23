Ammon: Republicans fear the truth

There is only one thing that frightens Republicans more than free, fair and open elections and that is the truth.

If you doubt this, just tell a "Trumper" that Joe Biden won the 2020 election and that there were no irregularities and no evidence of voter fraud, then see what kind of response you get.

The only way republicans can win at the polls is to twist, distort, corrupt and suppress the vote; obstruct and deny any segment of the electorate that consistently cast their ballots against GOP candidates.

Republicans cannot win a free, fair and open election.

Gordon Ammon, Racine

