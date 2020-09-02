Ammon: Presidential debates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Robin Vos has gotten his knickers in a twist, again.

According to an article in the Sunday paper written by Mr. Adam Rogan, Mr. Vos expressed a fear that the early voting law in Wisconsin would allow citizens to exercise their franchise before the first debate between Mr. Biden and Mr. Trump took place.

Apparently, he and the president of the state senate dashed off a letter to the commission on presidential debates, requesting that the schedule be moved forward to take place prior to the onset of early voting.

Mr. Vos said since Wisconsin voters will be some of the first to cast a ballot "for the presidential election, it is imperative that we hear from both presidents." Mr. Vos must have failed eighth-grade civics.

For any who are confused, the United States does not have two presidents. It has one incumbent and one challenger. Instead of mucking up the debate schedule, Mr. Vos could make much better use of his time taking a course in American government.

Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant

