It has been said that we are all in mortal danger if democrats are elected to public office. There is danger, but definitely not from democrats.

We currently have an administration that is the most corrupt in history. New York magazine published an article describing Trump’s malfeasance during his first 500 days in office as “The Stench of It.”

The White House, to paraphrase Kellyann Conway, is “A vast right-wing conspiracy.” Staffed by hide-bound, backward-looking, medieval-minded conservatives.

A White House predicated on “alternative facts,” i.e. falsehoods, exaggerations, calculated deceptions and fraud. With Rudy Giuliani claiming that “Truth isn’t truth.” And Trump characterizing any criticism of his ineptness as “fake news” and a “witch hunt.”

Candidate Trump blatantly lied to the American people 70 percent of the time during the campaign and has not stopped. At the Foxconn groundbreaking Trump claimed he was the first Republican president since Eisenhower in 1952 to carry Wisconsin. Except, of course, for Eisenhower’s second term, both of Nixon’s and each of Ronald Reagan’s.

Donald Trump is the most unprepared, ill-equipped, inarticulate and incompetent person ever to set foot in the Oval Office. Cofeve?

He is crass, rude, unimaginably uninformed and just simply oblivious. Who else in the history of the Presidency has described an entire region of Africa as “shi*hole countries,” boasted about grabbing female genitalia and referred to NFL players as “Sons of bit*hes?”

No other president has ever been accused by 19 separate women of sexual misconduct and is currently under investigation by the New York Internal Revenue office for tax evasion in the amount of hundreds of millions of dollars?

Randy Bryce? Is that what’s troubling you? Next to Trump, Bryce looks like someone being fast-tracked to sainthood. Seriously, you’re worried about Bryce? Really?!

Gordon Ammon, Kenosha

