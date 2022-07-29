Ammon: Labels

For some unknown reason, the leader of the Republican party has taken to calling out Democrats as "Antifa." This shorthand is the last refuge of the ill-informed and the unimaginative, from those who desperately want to make an epithet, but just don't know how.

"Antifa" translates as "anti-fascist."

I had an uncle killed in the Pacific, another decorated at the defense of Bastogne and a father who was awarded two bronze stars on his battle ribbon during the invasion of Italy. Each fought a long, bitter war against Japanese and German fascism in World War II.

If that's what "Antifa" means, you can count me in any time, along with all the families of those half million men and women who also fought, paid the ultimate price and would never see home again.

In its most basic terms, World War II was fought to rid the world of fascist tyranny, while preserving the ideals, values and institutions of liberal democracy. So, you can label me a "liberal" also, especially if it is levelled by those once again trying desperately to create another epithet. Suffice it that any who attempt to use "Antifa" or "liberal" negatively, are the same people far too eager to expose their ignorance: of fascism, liberalism and the history of their own culture. In a word, MAGA Republicans.

Gordon Ammon, Racine