 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ammon: Labels

  • 0

For some unknown reason, the leader of the Republican party has taken to calling out Democrats as "Antifa." This shorthand is the last refuge of the ill-informed and the unimaginative, from those who desperately want to make an epithet, but just don't know how.

"Antifa" translates as "anti-fascist."

I had an uncle killed in the Pacific, another decorated at the defense of Bastogne and a father who was awarded two bronze stars on his battle ribbon during the invasion of Italy. Each fought a long, bitter war against Japanese and German fascism in World War II.

If that's what "Antifa" means, you can count me in any time, along with all the families of those half million men and women who also fought, paid the ultimate price and would never see home again.

In its most basic terms, World War II was fought to rid the world of fascist tyranny, while preserving the ideals, values and institutions of liberal democracy. So, you can label me a "liberal" also, especially if it is levelled by those once again trying desperately to create another epithet. Suffice it that any who attempt to use "Antifa" or "liberal" negatively, are the same people far too eager to expose their ignorance: of fascism, liberalism and the history of their own culture. In a word, MAGA Republicans.

People are also reading…

Gordon Ammon, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Inflation hurts every American -- Sallie Helmer

Inflation hurts every American -- Sallie Helmer

On July 14 the government released its monthly Producer Price Index Report which charts how much producers are paying for goods -- the wholesale cost. The inflation report was worse than expected: wholesale prices spiked to a near-record high of 11.3% in June. Price hikes for the producer will trickle down to the consumer. 

Maleousky: No more TV listings

Maleousky: No more TV listings

I am saddened to learn the paper will no longer be printing the TV listings daily. I rely on this listing for programs I wish to watch.

Hertzberg: No bike helmets

Hertzberg: No bike helmets

On one hand, it was heartening to see news in the newspaper of a bicycle give-away at the Dr. John Bryant Community Center and of a bike parad…

Panyk: Mandating vaccines

Panyk: Mandating vaccines

I'm writing in regards to an article I saw in The Journal Times on Saturday, July 9 titled, "Court: Health officials can issue unilateral orders."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News