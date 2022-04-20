 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ammon: Imposing views on students

Twenty-nine states are actively engaged in legislating restrictions that attack what their authors suggest are current educational practices which "impose views" on students. Apparently without the least understanding that education is, de facto, an "imposition."

It is further suggested by those who favor increasing the limitations on the educator-student transaction, that the present pedagogy causes students to feel "uncomfortable"; about their color, sexual preference, economic status, social acceptance, and so on, ad infinitum. Education is, by definition, disturbing. The transition from the darkness of ignorance to the enlightenment of knowledge, is inherently disruptive. As it must be, if the learned are to supplant the intellectually mute; if what defines education is to take place at all.

It is vitally important to remember that those who fear a broader, deeper and wider understanding of life are the same ones who condemned Socrates to a cup of hemlock. The only hope we have as a democratic people is to defend academic freedom. To protect and nurture the "marketplace of Ideas," where the struggle and conflict of competing views rise and fall in the blinding glare of debate, argument and open, free, unfettered examination. A process that is challenging, disruptive, imposing, unsettling and definitely uncomfortable. Which is precisely what the Founding Fathers fully expected would supply the life's blood for continuing the pursuit of a "more perfect union."

Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant

