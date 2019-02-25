I have only one real question to ask: How many lives is the Second Amendment worth?
I know what it is like to pick up what is left of someone I knew and put their remains in a rubber bag. I know also the stench of death. I was in the Hospital Corps from 1961 to 1965 and am only too familiar with the frailty of human life.
We have more guns than people in the US and are less safe now than when there were far fewer. Recently, it was reported that there were some 90 shootings in Chicago in one weekend, 12 of which were fatal. I was born in Chicago and I can remember when there weren’t any.
What in heaven’s name is a human life worth? Claiming that “this” or “that” proposal would not have stopped “this” or “that” incident of gun violence is as meaningless as it is disrespectful to those who have seen their loved ones slaughtered in every hamlet and city across the country. Year in and year out.
There is no single or simple solution to any difficult problem. What is required is that we at least try, then try again and keep trying. Because if it is possible to save even one life, the effort will have been worth it.
More guns are no answer. It is a mindless argument, born of fear mongering and ignorance. And it is the rankest kind of cowardice. Death only begets more death. Remember, people don’t kill people, guns do. That’s why we call them lethal weapons and not doorstops or paperweights. Guns are good for nothing except to shoot and to kill.
Gordon Ammon
Kenosha
