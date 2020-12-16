Ammon: Good riddance, Trump

Donald Trump is a coward, vacuous intellect, philanderer, womanizer, cheat, bankrupt business failure, fraud, completely bereft of scruple or integrity and not just an inveterate but a pathological liar; a person who spews a withering barrage of falsehoods and can no longer distinguish between the truth and what is fake, bogus and a hoax.
There is one last thing that must be said about Donald Trump, with equal fervor and all the passion some 80 million Americans can muster: good riddance!
Gordon Ammon, Racine
