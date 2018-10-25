I read with interest Mr. Urick’s letter published on Friday, Oct. 19. To begin with, it was not at all necessary to travel to New York or D.C. I was able to attend a Global Initiative Seminar held on the campus of the University of Chicago over the weekend of Oct. 19-21. It was a setting that would have been completely alien and intimidating to Donald Trump. The seminar was conducted at a university that can claim some 80 Nobel Laureates over its history and was moderated by a Rhodes Scholar and former secretary of state, Bill and Hillary Clinton. I might add that the auditorium for the event was rated at 1,000 capacity and was filled to standing room only. Complete with frequent and loud outbursts of applause.
I did take some of my paraphernalia with me, as Mr. Urick suggested. For starters, a ball cap that read, “Make America Anything But Trump Again,” complete with an owner manual that instructed the wearer to always put the cap on backwards. A T-Shirt with a picture of Trump on the front, with the title “Don Nots.” On the back were the following snippets: “Not faithful,” “Not Informed,” “Not Truthful,” “Not Reliable,” “Not Moral,” “Not Ethical” and “Not My President.” The most popular item of the evening was this bumper sticker: “Repeal and Replace the GOP.”
And for anyone still determined to vote for a Republican, a free, fully paid membership in the Flat Earth Society.
Gordon Ammon
Kenosha
