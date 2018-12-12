Number 41 will always be greater that 45. Always.
George Herbert Walker Bush did not claim bone spurs or any other excuse at the outbreak of World War II. He went on to enlist in the service and become the only 18-year-old torpedo bomber pilot in the U.S. Navy. Flying 58 combat missions from an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. When he was shot down and rescued, he returned to his squadron and continued to fight. Unlike 45, Mr. Bush married once. And remained devoted to his wife Barbara for 73 years. Surrounded by 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
President Bush was remembered and revered by statesmen, friends, politicians and tens of millions of average Americans. During the many eulogies and memorials that followed his death, these words were heard over and over again: Courage, heroism, duty, public servant, modesty — his mother admonishing him never to “brag on himself” — character and his unstinting faithfulness to family and his God. His eldest son remarked simply that he was “great” and “noble”; the best father a son could have.
Number 45 will be described in many ways, but not in these words.
What we will miss most about President Bush is his integrity and unerring civility. But his memory will sustain and guide us, giving proof that we can hope for better than bluster and pettiness; that our nation can indeed be an example to the world. One that is not only possessed of great strength, but whose people are fully capable of being “kinder and gentler.”
There can be no question that number 41 is larger than 45. And it always will be.
Gordon Ammon, Racine
