Ammon: Demons and COVID-19
Ammon: Demons and COVID-19

Donald Trump re-tweeted a video featuring a "doctor" claiming that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19. In a follow-up interview, this same individual adamantly defended her position that disease is caused by people having sex with demons in their dreams.

This is the person Trump defended and lauded at a White House press conference when cross examined about the "doctor" in question.

If you continue to believe Donald Trump is a legitimate candidate for president after witnessing this travesty, then my advice to you is be very careful about the demons you sleep with.

Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant 

