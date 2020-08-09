Ammon: Demons and COVID-19

Donald Trump re-tweeted a video featuring a "doctor" claiming that hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment for COVID-19. In a follow-up interview, this same individual adamantly defended her position that disease is caused by people having sex with demons in their dreams.
This is the person Trump defended and lauded at a White House press conference when cross examined about the "doctor" in question.
If you continue to believe Donald Trump is a legitimate candidate for president after witnessing this travesty, then my advice to you is be very careful about the demons you sleep with.
Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant
