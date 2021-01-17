Ammon: Deep cleaning before inauguration

It has been reported that the White House is undergoing a "deep cleaning" in anticipation of President Biden and his first lady, Dr. Jill Biden's arrival on Jan. 20. This will not be nearly enough to remove the stench of the Trump administration, nor is there any known chemistry that will ever be able to expunge the stain Trump and his "base" have left on the pages of American history.

For those who cannot bring themselves to stop crowing about republican gains in the recent election, keep these two things in mind: First, according to your party's "leader," they all won their seats as a result of "fraudulent" and "irregular" voting practices. Which means none of them are legitimate office holders. Second, the so-called "gains" are proof once again that when it comes to Republicans, more is inestimably less.

Take for example Ron Johnson's e-mail address: ronjohnson.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/email-the-senator. How's that for a simple, straight-forward, clear and unencumbered way for you to reach out to Mr. Johnson? Translation? "Don't call me, I'll call you..."