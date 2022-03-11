Ammon: Corrupt, distorted, frightening mindset

William Barr was interviewed on CBS This Morning, March 8th about his book, "One Damn Thing After Another". In it, Barr describes the former President as inclined to extreme outbursts, frequent rants, given to incessant lying, unable to distinguish between self delusion and facts, being boarderline unstable and generally incompetent. Mr. Barr then went on to say he would still vote for the former President if he chose to run again, because nothing would be worse than the "progressive agenda" of the Democratic alternative. Interesting.

Despite the position Barr held as the country's chief law enforcement officer when he served as Attorney General, he claims casting his vote for a man who instigated the overthrow of the government of the United States is preferable to liberal policies. Interesting. Which, aside from his book, speaks volumes about the corrupt, distorted and frightening mindset of Republicans.

A party willing to restrict the franchise, curry favor with The Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, Kyle Rittenhouse and hanging the Vice President. Rather than preserving and defending democracy. The GOP gives every evidence of being hopelessly confused about "legitimate political discourse ..." Not only interesting, but unconscionable and reprehensible.

Gordon Ammon, Mount Pleasant

