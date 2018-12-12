Number 41 will always be greater that 45. Always.
George Herbert Walker Bush did not claim bone spurs or any other excuse at the outbreak of World War II. He went on to enlist in the service and become the only 18-year-old torpedo bomber pilot in the U.S. Navy. Flying 58 combat missions from an aircraft carrier in the Pacific. When he was shot down and rescued, he returned to his squadron and continued to fight. Unlike 45, Mr. Bush married once. And remained devoted to his wife Barbara for 73 years. Surrounded by 18 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
President Bush was remembered and revered by statesmen, friends, politicians and tens of millions of average Americans. During the many eulogies and memorials that followed his death, these words were heard over and over again: Courage, heroism, duty, public servant, modesty — his mother admonishing him never to “brag on himself” — character and his unstinting faithfulness to family and his God. His eldest son remarked simply that he was “great” and “noble”; the best father a son could have.
Number 45 will be described in many ways, but not in these words.
What we will miss most about President Bush is his integrity and unerring civility. But his memory will sustain and guide us, giving proof that we can hope for better than bluster and pettiness; that our nation can indeed be an example to the world. One that is not only possessed of great strength, but whose people are fully capable of being “kinder and gentler.”
There can be no question that number 41 is larger than 45. And it always will be.
Gordon Ammon, Racine
Oh, numbers. Let's play. Property tax rate the good citizens of Racine (city) pay for all the luxuries the city provides....over $16.00 per thou. Property tax rate others not living in Racine but just to the West...less than half at $8.00. Guess all that Democrat leadership is a win-win for Racine's property owners.
Trump is TRUMP!! A fighter, a smart negotiator and one who does not take shi## from anyone...He is what God gave us to battle what media and one world order crowd of the Clinton's and Obama tried to turn our country into!! He owes NO ONE any thing...he is not in the pocket of special interest as are 99% of DC congress people,. The media and the swamp all hate him...even the ones who smile and look like they are on his side..They want him gone... We as The People should be supporting a Man who only want what is best for us and The United States...many leaders and Past Presidents have sold this country out for their own greed and power.. If you do not see that by now You are all blind...Who Just who in DC is truly supporting Trump...They have stalled and stopped him many times ..health care the wall... They could have changed the rules back to the original rules of the senate to a simple Majority vote on several occasions...Ryan could have done more...Trump is moving at warp speed and they cannot keep up...Yet Trump has ignited growth and jobs ..Got Trade to go OUR way!!! Got that North Korean nut to the table...Obama said we will NEVER see growth again, get used to it! He said Manufacturing is done, coal is done, oil is done...and TRUMP said No way in He11 is it done!!.. Trump is One man being attacked by his own country in a manner that is despicable and treasonous at level never before seen. Talk about a under dog... so wake up...Back up your President and this country!!
Glad you feel that way
I agree, however even though Trump is a childish jerk, he has initiated good policy.
@Curiousity....From dawn to dusk...and then through the night never a dull moment. Love it! MAGA
