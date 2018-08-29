Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Bravo and congratulations to the Racine Symphony Orchestra, Maestro Laurino and the guest artists — The Young Strings, Eric Carlson, John Nepper, Ilse Merlin, Irving Ruiz, and Meri Katherine Bock for the Racine, Live! concert at Festival Hall Friday evening. All of the guest artists were local, products of area schools, colleges and universities.

Please continue to support the Racine Symphony and the arts in our schools. Thank you again for a very enjoyable evening of music.

Susan Allen

Racine

