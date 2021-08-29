Albott: Leave Confederate monuments alone

Enough defamation of Confederate soldiers, their flag and their monuments.

The last rebel soldier died in 1951.

Confederate Captain Abram Ryan's poem "The Conquered Banner" (the rebel flag) states in part "...Furl it, for the hands that grasped it, and the hearts that fondly clasped it, cold and dead are lying low..."

It's sad that some abhorrent groups adopted that flag as their banner; it was never intended for that purpose.

President Lincoln warned the seceding states "...you have no oath registered in Heaven to destroy the government, while I shall have the most solemn one to preserve, protect and defend it;" but southern militia attacked a U.S. army fort anyway, plunging a divided nation into war with itself, dividing families and Virginia as well.

Later, the necessary yet tragic act of destroying Virginian resources benefiting the Confederacy accelerated. Virginia Military Institute was burned but so was Washington College. Storage facilities for grain were burned but also were some homes.