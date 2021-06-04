 Skip to main content
Albert: Vos and the 'big lie'
Robin Vos just refused the governor's request to approve receipt of $1.7 billion of federal funds to expand BadgerCare coverage for people who need health care coverage in Wisconsin! Stunning. ("Wisconsin already has enough money" was one Republican's explanation for this terrible decision).

Next thing Robin does is to announce his plan to spend our tax dollars to "investigate" Wisconsin voting systems. This smoke and mirrors investigation of the "big lie" of election fraud is his transparent prelude to legislating suppression of more votes. And helping his fellow Republican politicians decide who will win Wisconsin elections in the future.

John Albert, Racine

Catch the latest in Opinion

