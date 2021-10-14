Albert: Stop the destruction

Chief Hitler propagandist Joseph Goebbels infamously taught that continually repeating a big lie will lead people to believe it to be true. Polls prove that Goebbels' propaganda formula has made people believe that the election was stolen. The "big lie" as it has come to be known around the country.

Ex-justice Michael Gableman was hired for $680,000 by Robin Vos to investigate Wisconsin voting. This after Gableman himself in November started telling this "big lie," after he was charged in 2008 with an ethics violation by lying to steal the election from Justice Louis Butler, and after he claimed that Wisconsin officials were complicit in "stealing our vote."

On WISN recently, Gableman attacked Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reporting challenging his investigation. He claimed that news coverage, similar to the recent Journal Times story, was full of lies. Suggesting it was like the lies which were fabricated by Nazi War Criminal Joseph Goebbels. Yet Gableman is the one telling the "big lie" about a stolen election and even claiming that Wisconsin officials were out to "steal our vote." How ironic.