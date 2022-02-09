Albert: Protesters abiding the law are not criminals

A bill pending in the legislature would make everyone at a protest a "rioter" if one of them threatens an act of violence. In addition, that threat would turn their protest into an "unlawful assembly" requiring all of them to abandon their protest or risk arrest.

That is pretty much it works in the land of Putin, where dissent is systematically crushed. But this is the land of the free, where protesting is constitutionally guaranteed. Rioters should be arrested and prosecuted. But protesters abiding the law are not criminals. Dissent is the lifeblood of democracy. Democracy would whither and die without dissent and discussion. This bill is called "anti-riot" because that makes it sound like it would be good.

But limiting dissent does not help protect people, property or democracy. Yet there may be a way of reducing the risk of injury and harm. Allow only members of law enforcement to be seen as the "good guys with guns" at these events. Right now, anyone over 18 can bring dangerous weapons to demonstrations. Those weapons pose an obvious risk. One Republican representative recently suggested that Molotov cocktails should be banned at protests. Why not ban all dangerous weapons, not just firebombs?

John Albert, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0