Albert: Enforce and obey the law

The governor just directed Wisconsinites to wear a mask to guard against spread of the Coronavirus epidemic.

"That law we won't enforce!" quickly announce a group of sheriffs around the state. That will in turn obviously lead some to decide:"That law I will not obey!"

Those charged with enforcing the law shouldn't decide, much less announce to the public, which laws they will not enforce.

Wearing a mask is a personal decision to be sure. The weight of scientific evidence is that wearing a mask diminishes the risk of spreading the epidemic.

Why would anyone, directed to wear a mask to avoid putting strangers at risk, decide to disregard that guidance? Two reasons. First, "Do unto others as you would like them to do unto you" is the biblical recommendation. And secondly, it is also the law.

Claims of this law as an "overreach," and claims that "the science on the benefit of wearing masks is honestly debatable" make compliance with either the law or biblical guidance less likely.

John Albert, Racine

