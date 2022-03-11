 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Akgulian: Thank you to Rotary

  • 0

It is with the deepest gratitude that I write to thank the Racine Founder's and Elkhorn Rotary Clubs, for their recent trip to the town of Punta Gorda, Toledo District in southern Belize.

The Rotary members willingness to partner with the local Punta Gorda Rotary Club, with the support of Rotary International, on a project to improve the capabilities of the local hospital, are greatly appreciated by the entire community.

Likewise, their willingness to carry down numerous extra suitcases full of donated items of much needed supplies to the Hillside Clinic in Toledo was an amazing testament to the groups goodwill and generosity.

To top if off, the group not only financially assisted with improvement to Hillside's waiting area and walkways to ensure greater and safer accessibility for those with disabilities, many of them happily joined in the labor of the project, the Belizean heat not deterring their enthusiasm one bit.

Toledo is often referred to as the "forgotten district" of Belize by its residents because of the high poverty rate and lack of certain goods and services. So, having Rotary members from Racine and Elkhorn in Toledo, and witnessing their enthusiasm for assisting and partnering with those in an unfamiliar place far from home was extraordinarily uplifting, and most definitely, will always be remembered.

People are also reading…

Nick Akgulian, M.D., Hillside Clinic Medical Director, Punta Gorda, Belize

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brown: Racine parking enforcement

Brown: Racine parking enforcement

The new phone app will help if you "Don't want to get a parking ticket because of a surprise snow emergency?" Question is, are parking tickets…

Steben: Putin's war

Steben: Putin's war

History has a way of repeating itself and it looks like it's roaring its ugly head again. This time another Hitler has emerged, he has beady e…

Gregg: Ballot drop boxes

Gregg: Ballot drop boxes

A recent Journal Times editorial argued that drop boxes are not needed — that we got along fine before them.

Phelps: Losing a half-million

Phelps: Losing a half-million

This is in regards to the question a CDA member asked of politicians about losing half-a-million dollars on a project of five single houses to…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News