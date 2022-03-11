Akgulian: Thank you to Rotary

It is with the deepest gratitude that I write to thank the Racine Founder's and Elkhorn Rotary Clubs, for their recent trip to the town of Punta Gorda, Toledo District in southern Belize.

The Rotary members willingness to partner with the local Punta Gorda Rotary Club, with the support of Rotary International, on a project to improve the capabilities of the local hospital, are greatly appreciated by the entire community.

Likewise, their willingness to carry down numerous extra suitcases full of donated items of much needed supplies to the Hillside Clinic in Toledo was an amazing testament to the groups goodwill and generosity.

To top if off, the group not only financially assisted with improvement to Hillside's waiting area and walkways to ensure greater and safer accessibility for those with disabilities, many of them happily joined in the labor of the project, the Belizean heat not deterring their enthusiasm one bit.

Toledo is often referred to as the "forgotten district" of Belize by its residents because of the high poverty rate and lack of certain goods and services. So, having Rotary members from Racine and Elkhorn in Toledo, and witnessing their enthusiasm for assisting and partnering with those in an unfamiliar place far from home was extraordinarily uplifting, and most definitely, will always be remembered.

Nick Akgulian, M.D., Hillside Clinic Medical Director, Punta Gorda, Belize

