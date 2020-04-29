Ahmad: Hardships are teachers from God

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Enduring life altering trials like COVID-19 evolves a person’s understanding of life, how much we should be grateful for, how innovation sprouts from limitation, and how much we can’t control. I’m drawn closer to that all-powerful source who governs all and always has a plan for our growth. Yet, we may question why there’s suffering in the world, as did Moses, Buddha, Jesus, and Muhammad, before us.

The Holy Quran reveals “Blessed is He in whose hand is the kingdom, and He has power over all things; It is He Who has created death and Life that He might try you — which of you is best in deeds; and He is the Mighty, the Most Forgiving” (67:2-3).

The founder of Ahmadiyya Muslim Community, Mirza Ghulam Ahmad, the awaited messiah, says, “A true believer should not be saddened at times of tribulation...at times of difficulty a fountainhead of love starts. Beloveds of God Almighty do not face tribulations because of sin.”

Being Ahmadi Muslim I’m reminded hardships are teachers from God. They liberate us from injustices, a time to repent and reform. They’re callings to find comfort in God Who teaches to alleviate and serve humanity as kin. We’ll always face hardships, but it’s how we react that counts.