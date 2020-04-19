Adelman: What about public safety?
Adelman: What about public safety?

It was surprising to read the Journal Times' endorsing an end to Gov. Evers’ stay at home order based on commercial interests. The editorial made no mention of public safety or medical expertise.

It is wrong to make the two interests fight one another. If the social distancing rules are lifted too soon it is expected to lead to a surge in more illness and death which, in turn, would hurt business and the economy. That’s what happened in Singapore. Public health experts agree that a reopening should happen after we have significant more testing and equipment, which business could help boost, to allow for control of the disease and a safe reopening of business and the economy.

Betty Adelman, Town of Waterford

