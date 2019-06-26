From May 16-20, the Moving Wall was exhibited in Pritchard Park.
Despite the inclement weather, the community attendance was overwhelming as well as the financial support.
The organizers wish to thank the community for both efforts. Our fund-raising efforts were highly successful.
After all expenses were met, we were able to have a small surplus. This was applied to the continued maintenance and upkeep of the Moving Wall so that future viewings will be possible and more students will benefit from this experience.
We would like to thank especially, Real Racine, SC Johnson and the Racine Community Foundation. Without their grants, we would not be able to host this event.
Also, without the outpouring of support from the community, this event would not have been as enhanced as it was. Multiple educational displays were possible due to the contributions of donors and sponsors.
Again, thanks to all who contributed in any way, be it financial or as a volunteer. We know we made an impact on our young people and showed them the effects of this war on both the veterans and the community.
Pat Adams
Racine
