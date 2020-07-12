Adamowicz: Shame on you, Mason

I was dismayed when I read that Mayor Cory Mason withheld COVID-19 grant money from Dimples Fine Imports because Denis Navratil attended a rally in Madison.
Mayor Mason is punishing Denis Navratil because Denis chose to exercise his rights granted under the First Amendment of the constitution. His right to free speech, to assemble peacefully and to petition the government for redress or grievances.
I find the mayor's actions, in this matter, to be unreasonable and vindictive. Shame on you, Mayor Cory Mason.
Richard Adamowicz, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!