Abbott: Coronavirus is no joke

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

My son had the COVID-19 virus. He got sick on March 21. He tried three times to get tested and was refused. The third time he even went to the ER and was sent home.

On April 1, he was so sick he went back to the ER and was finally admitted for 10 days and was able to come home the day before Easter.

We hear and see so much about how this is a hoax, don't need to wear masks and I want to do what I want to do when I want to. Think it through with me.

My daughter-in-law had to get him into the car the next morning after he was vomiting and bleeding from his nose. When she got up in the morning the area where he was sleeping stunk. She had to get him in the car and take him to the ER. He couldn't walk so he had to get a wheelchair. They whisked him off without hardly a goodbye. She had to go home not knowing if her loved one would ever be seen alive again. None of us were able to see him until they released him.

Any other time, when your loved one goes to the hospital, you are able to be there to give support. You could hold their hand and tell them you loved them. And if you had to you could kiss them goodbye. Not with this virus.

Every day he was in the hospital I cried, I held my breath and a prayed non-stop.