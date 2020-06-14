Abbott: Coronavirus is no joke

My son had the COVID-19 virus. He got sick on March 21. He tried three times to get tested and was refused. The third time he even went to the ER and was sent home.
On April 1, he was so sick he went back to the ER and was finally admitted for 10 days and was able to come home the day before Easter.
We hear and see so much about how this is a hoax, don't need to wear masks and I want to do what I want to do when I want to. Think it through with me.
My daughter-in-law had to get him into the car the next morning after he was vomiting and bleeding from his nose. When she got up in the morning the area where he was sleeping stunk. She had to get him in the car and take him to the ER. He couldn't walk so he had to get a wheelchair. They whisked him off without hardly a goodbye. She had to go home not knowing if her loved one would ever be seen alive again. None of us were able to see him until they released him.
Any other time, when your loved one goes to the hospital, you are able to be there to give support. You could hold their hand and tell them you loved them. And if you had to you could kiss them goodbye. Not with this virus.
Every day he was in the hospital I cried, I held my breath and a prayed non-stop.
His wife had to leave not knowing what would happen. I don't think I could have done that. I called my friends and relatives from Alaska to Florida and everywhere in-between. We all prayed and prayed.
The hospital he had come home from had a young man pass away that same day. When he came home he had to use a cane. Everyday I pray for all those who are in the hospital and/or sick with this horrible monster. It is like going to a sword fight with a paper bag over your head. You can't see what you are fighting. But fight we must.
If you think that this is just a joke ask any of our family. We know better. The same for him. He was there alone. He said all he saw was their eyes. One doctor would come in everyday and when he talked to him he held his hand. That made all the difference.
I go to the drugstore or grocery store and all I see is maybe 10 of the people wearing masks. And if they are, most aren't even wearing it correctly.
Maybe you won't get the virus, maybe you won't die, but are you really willing to take that chance? Besides that, your family suffers too.
As Americans we have so many rights. It isn't just about "me" it's about we. We need to work together and get rid of the horrible enemy. Your actions today determine your rewards tomorrow.
Cheryl Abbott, Kansasville
