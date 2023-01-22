 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Our perspective

Journal Times editorial: Making Constitution changes is no way to legislate

In a clear attempt to blunt Gov. Tony Evers’ powers, the GOP-controlled state Legislature is advancing proposals for four constitutional amendments in the April elections.

One proposal, perhaps the most important, would weaken the governor’s powers by requiring the Legislature to sign off on spending any federal money.

The Wisconsin governor has had that power since the Great Depression and Republicans are anxious to claw that power back.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Evers was responsible for the allocation of $3.7 billion in federal COVID relief aid to the state.

Republicans disagreed with some of the allocations and also criticized Evers over the transparency of the allocations.

But, the fact of the matter is, too, that Wisconsin voters didn’t seem to have that much of a problem with Evers’ actions — they returned him to office for a second term by a voting margin of more than 3%.

The other proposed constitutional amendments being pushed by GOP leaders are a mixed bag.

On Thursday, the Republican-controlled Assembly also approved putting on the April ballot a constitutional amendment to overhaul the state's bail system and an advisory referendum on work search requirements for public assistance. The Senate approved the measures on Tuesday. The Legislature will have until Tuesday to file the bail amendment with the Wisconsin Elections Commission to be included on the April 4 ballot. The advisory referendum is slated to be on the ballot after passage. The bail amendment passed 73-22 with 10 Dems joining Republicans in favor. If approved by voters this spring, it would allow judges to consider more factors when assigning cash bail amounts for people who commit violent crimes. Under current law, judges are only able to consider the likelihood the defendant will appear in court.

One would require court officials to consider more factors when releasing a criminal defendant on bail — an effort that grew out of the tragic deaths in the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Currently, bail is set only as a means to ensure the person returns to court.

The GOP measure would require courts to assess factors such as whether a person poses a risk to public safety.

That measure seems to us to have merit, but we question whether it requires a constitutional amendment.

In a less toxic political climate, both Republicans and Democrats should be able to come to some consensus and pass simple legislation to address this issue — an agreement that Gov. Evers could support.

A third proposal would change the wording of a voter eligibility clause to forestall future legislation that might allow non-citizens to vote.

That is a nothing-burger.

Unless we missed it, we have heard of no attempts to advance such legislation in this state and we doubt such an effort would ever make it off the ground.

This one seems drawn from the GOP’s national cookie cutter of fears.

The fourth proposal would ban private grants to municipal elections.

That grew out of the nationwide donations by Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, to help election officials conduct smooth elections during the pandemic in 2020.

The donations were challenged in court in Wisconsin and elsewhere and were upheld.

Some Republicans insisted it was an effort to churn up the voter in Democratic areas.

A study by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, estimated that in Wisconsin any extra turnout — if measurable at all — would not have been enough to sway the election.

The last we heard, Zuckerberg does not intend to issue new grants to help election officials.

GOP leaders in Wisconsin wield enormous power in the state Legislature – and they are likely to continue to do so for the foreseeable future — thanks in part to their highly effective redistricting maps.

They are also within a whisper of having the ability to override the current governor’s vetoes.

But, we’re not comfortable with the idea of using constitutional amendments to do an end-around of the governor’s veto powers.

The state Constitution should be a more permanent document and not one that is used to supplant legislative bills.

Yes, they are sometimes needed — state voters put an end to the budget shenanigans like the Vanna White vetoes and the Frankenstein vetoes that were used by Gov. Tommy Thompson (R) and Gov. Jim Doyle (D) to re-craft the Legislature’s budgets and redirect state spending for wholly unintended purposes.

Republican Assembly Majority Leader Rep. Tyler August, R-Walworth County, said this month that Republicans were taking a “very measured approach when it comes to changing the constitution.”

He said it was unlikely Republicans would routinely use the constitutional amendments to skirt the governor’s vetoes.

We don’t see it that way.

If the GOP is successful in getting voters to adopt these measures, we would expect to see a cavalcade of constitutional amendments put forth on all sorts of issues that are more properly handled in the lawmaking process.

