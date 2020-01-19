Sewell: Wisconsin should not legalize medical marijuana

For the last five years I was a chaplain at a cancer hospital in Zion, Ill. Many people have told me that they have received comfort and pain relief from the use of marijuana and I believe their testimonies were genuine. However, I still remain strongly opposed to the legalization of medical marijuana because it will inevitably lead to the full legalization of marijuana which most of its proponents’ desire.

We only need to look at Illinois at our southern border to see how it would play out in Wisconsin. On Jan. 1 Illinois will go from medical marijuana to the full legalization of marijuana, touting the great tax windfall. The city of Chicago estimates it will receive $3.5 million in taxes. A drop in the bucket to their estimated billion-dollar deficit, and this does not begin to measure the increased medical, social and law enforcement costs that will follow.

Recently, the USA Today published an article about the concerns of doctors and the DHHS on the link between psychosis and schizophrenia to marijuana use. The concentration of THC is up to ten times the marijuana use in the 1960’s and it can now come in the form of gummy bears and other edibles that adolescents will find attractive.