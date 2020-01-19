Schultz: We are all Earth's chosen guardians

When Dr. Albert Einstein predicted a third world war (nuclear) to be followed by a fourth world war (sticks and stones) his warning has so far prevented the nuclear third world war, but it seems that recent history has basically skipped the third and gone on to start the fourth.

The daily toll of ossmot (life forms using osmosis to survive and live) deaths in many different species is mounting globally, especially among the “third world” poor and or unprotected populations of plant, animal, insect and human forms, which are dying out by means of illness, lack of habitat and stable amounts of potable water and air, or in one way or another in the dry brush-fires, and ultimate bombings or shootings of lone or guerrilla antagonists in urban, suburban and the remaining countryside.

Conventional weaponry has again reduced many locales and populations, which is sadly reminiscent of World War II destruction in Europe and elsewhere, and the flow of starving refugees escaping towards what are thought to be better life conditions.

To say the Jews are the chosen race is an earlier misconception; all human ossmots are the ones who were chosen to be the guardians of this earth, its living denizens and its place in the Universe, because of our developed mentalities.