Salas: Thank you, Bella Cain

My son Nino Fiorita, 5 years old, and I attended our first Bella Cain show in 2018, we really loved their music.

In 2019, we attended so many of their shows that they became familiar with us. The whole band was friendly and welcoming to us. Nino has also had a chance to be on their stage.

Nino likes everyone in the band, but his favorite person from the band is Patrick Murphy, he sings and plays a guitar. Well, Nino wanted a guitar for Christmas, so I bought him a guitar, but, what made this guitar so special to him is all the band members from Bella Cain signed it. All I did was reach out to Rob Harvey to see if I could bring it to a show of theirs to be signed and Bella Cain made it happen!

Without Bella Cain, I couldn’t have made Nino’s Christmas as exciting and special as I did. Words can’t describe how thankful I am that they took time out of their night on Dec. 21 to sign the guitar and how excited Nino is to have the guitar. Thanks so much, Bella Cain!

Michelle Salas, Racine

