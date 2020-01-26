Roy: Update on A Can A Day
Roy: Update on A Can A Day

Last year, The Journal Times did a story about my quest to help food pantries. I never imagined there were so many kind people out there. After the story ran, people came to my booth to talk to me and said what a great idea it was.

Throughout the year I would tell people about A Can A Day. Well, what happened was it helped fee over 11,000 people throughout Racine, Kenosha and Burlington in 2019. People from all walks of life said they wanted to do A Can A Day. 

Back in December, Spectrum News One did a story about it and I put the article from The Journal Times on my Facebook page and created a website explaining the program. It is now in Colorado and North Carolina.

I just want to thank you for supporting this cause in this year's 2020 Home Show. To get involved with A Can A Day and to learn more, visit my website at www.acanaday.org.

Charlie Roy, Racine

