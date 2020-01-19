Reid: Racine Unified wants how much more?

I read today in this paper that Racine Unified wants a new referendum for $598 million. We just passed a referendum for $128 million back in 2014 for the next 15 years to end in 2029. Now they want $598 million more.

They want to tear down some schools that I don't think look bad at all. Giese was built in '65, Dr. Jones '68, Schulte '67, West Ridge in '61. Really? You consider these old? The others I can understand, but not these!

Also, there was nowhere in this article about how much our property taxes will go up. You want $598 million over 30 years? That's $19.333 million per year. That's an awful lot of money.

You know our taxes will go up substantially. That means savings for this is going to hurt an awful lot of people especially the poor. Landlords are not going to absorb this hike which means rents are going to increase. Nice.

When you first came to us tax payers for the first $128 million you said our taxes wouldn't go up. Well, I don't know about other people's property taxes but my property tax increased hundreds of dollars this year from last year! Not 50 bucks, but hundreds!

So get prepared Racine, if this passes, get ready for sticker shock. All I know is I'm voting no.

Timothy Reid, Racine

