RAMAC commentary: Removing officers from RUSD a mistake

Students, too, responded positively: 55% felt safer with officers in the building, 60% believe officers treat them with respect, which leads to building positive outcomes. While there is always room for improvement, the Student Resource Officer and Community Oriented Policing programs are achieving what is intended.

In addition, calling for an end to the program sends an implied message that all cops, by nature of their jobs, are the same, and judged by the actions of a few bad actors. Hard-working, good-hearted officers fill the rosters of almost every police department and it is true in Racine. Those officers don’t make the news enough.

They have a tough job and have to make split-second decisions in some very tough circumstances. The officers in our schools have special training and certification that help them address mental health, and they work side-by-side with social workers and administrators to help resolve mental health crises.

To call for the removal of police officers from schools will not solve the problem of school safety, and may, in fact, make it worse. Until other issues begin to be addressed seriously — issues such as poverty, joblessness and underemployment, and mental health — the issue of violence in schools will continue to be problematic.