Our perspective: Leonhard deserves nod as Badgers head coach

Hopefully by the time you read this the University of Wisconsin will have stripped the interim title away and named Jim Leonhard as the Badgers head football coach.
After firing former head coach Paul Chryst five games into the season with a 2-3 record, Leonhard was named interim coach and last weekend after a come-from-behind 15-14 win over Nebraska, UW officials formally posted the head coaching job – which means a decision could have come as early as last night.
Leonhard has earned the top job. Since he took over the Badgers have gone 4-2 headed into yesterday’s game against Minnesota. That turnaround means Wisconsin will be bowl eligible for the 21st consecutive season.
A look at Leonhard’s interim record this year shows a rout of Northwestern and wins against Purdue, Maryland and Nebraska. The only blemishes are an ugly 24-10 loss at Iowa and a narrow double-overtime loss at Michigan State.
Perhaps more important than that record was the win against the Cornhuskers where the Badgers were down by 11 points headed into the fourth quarter. Instead of folding their tents and getting on the bus, Wisconsin fought back with two touchdowns, the last one on a quarterback sneak with 35 seconds to play. And the defense held.
Interim coach Jim Leonhard is proud of how Wisconsin football has rallied under his leadership and the changes he's made.
JAKE KOCOROWSKI, State Journal
Leonhard’s take on the game? “We’re playing much better. Winning games is No. 1, and there’s a way, a style, even in a loss – how you play, togetherness, how hard you fight, that matters. Even in games we come up short, the fight and grit factor have been there.”
Fight and grit. In the old days, we would have called that “moxie”. And that’s been a part of Leonhard’s portfolio all his days on the gridiron.
He’s a classic overachiever. Leonhard came to the UW as a 5-foot-8 walk-on player from the tiny community of Tony, northeast of Chippewa Falls in northern Wisconsin. He became one of the best defensive players in school history and left four years later as a three-time first-team All-American. His Badger career was followed by 10 years in the NFL and he returned to the UW as a coach and then defensive coordinator.
In that role, Leonhard built a UW defense that is one of the nation’s most fierce. It has been in the top 10 in scoring defense four times in Leonhard’s five years.
Fight and grit. That’s what Leonhard brings to the game and clearly he has been able to spread that message to his players as well.
That will serve Wisconsin football well in the years to come.
Wisconsin running back Sam Brodner maintains control of the ball against Minnesota defensive back Adekunle Ayinde during the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota defensive back Adekunle Ayinde tries to tackle Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor during the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota running back Rodney Smith breaks away from the defense of Wisconsin safety Natrell Jamerson during the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor, right, talks with running back Jonathan Taylor during the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin inside linebacker Ryan Connelly tackles Minnesota running back Rodney Smith during the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin wide receiver Danny Davis III is tackled by Minnesota defensive backs Duke McGhee, left, and Antonio Shenault during the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin defensive end Alec James holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin defensive end Chikwe Obasih holds Paul Bunyan's Axe up to Wisconsin fans after the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin players hold up Paul Bunyan's Axe up after the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin offensive linebacker Garrett Dooley celebrates with Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Badgers' 31-0 win over the Gophers Nov. 25, 2017, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota running back Bryce Williams outruns Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon on a 23-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter of the Gophers' 37-15 win over the Badgers on Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim is tackled by Wisconsin safety D'Cota Dixon during the Badgers' 37-15 loss to the Gophers Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin wide receiver A.J. Taylor races down the sidelines during the Badgers' 37-15 loss to the Gophers Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor is tackled by Minnesota linebacker Julian Huff during the Badgers' 37-15 loss to the Gophers Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin quarterback Alex Hornibrook looks for a receiver during the Badgers' 37-15 loss to the Gophers Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Minnesota wide receiver Demetrius Douglas returns a punt for a touchdown during the Badgers' 37-15 loss to the Gophers Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor looks for running room during the Badgers' 37-15 loss to the Gophers Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Minnesota players celebrate with Paul Bunyan's Axe after defeating the Badgers 37-15 on Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Minnesota players celebrate with Paul Bunyan's Axe after defeating the Badgers 37-15 on Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Minnesota players celebrate with Paul Bunyan's Axe after defeating the Badgers 37-15 on Nov. 24, 2018, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor falls in the end zone for touchdown during the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Gophers Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan throws the ball before getting hit by Minnesota linebacker Thomas Barber during the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Gophers Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor escapes a tackle by Minnesota linebacker Thomas Barber during the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Gophers Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim avoids a tackle by Wisconsin linebacker Christian Bell during the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Gophers Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin safety Madison Cone, left, celebrates with cornerback Semar Melvin after the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Gophers Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin wide receiver Kendric Pryor is knocked down by Minnesota defensive back Jordan Howden during the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Gophers Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin running back Bradrick Shaw holds Paul Bunyan's Axe in celebration after Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 38-17 on Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus holds Paul Bunyan's Axe in celebration after Wisconsin defeated Minnesota 38-17 on Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus, right, hands Paul Bunyan's Axe to teammate linebacker Zack Baun after the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Gophers Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin punter Connor Allen holds up Paul Bunyan's Axe during the post game celebration after the Badgers' 38-17 win over the Gophers Nov. 30, 2019, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz looks for a receiver during the Badgers' 20-17 overtime win against Minnesota Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson catches a pass over the middle during the Badgers' 20-17 overtime win against Minnesota Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz is hit by Minnesota defensive back Justus Harris during the Badgers' 20-17 overtime win against Minnesota Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek runs up the middle during the Badgers' 20-17 overtime win against Minnesota Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin linebacker Leo Chenal celebrates a sack of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan during the Badgers' 20-17 overtime win against Minnesota Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan scrambles during the fourth quarter of the Badgers' 20-17 overtime win against the Gophers Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin kicker Collin Larsh watches his 30-yard game-winning field goal as the Badgers defeated the Gophers 20-17 in overtime Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin defenders celebrate a missed field goal by Minnesota kicker Anders Gelecinskyj in overtime as the Badgers defeated Minnesota 20-17 on Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin linebacker Mike Maskalunas carries Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Badgers beat Minnesota 20-17 in overtime Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams (21) carries the Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Badgers beat Minnesota 20-17 in overtime Dec. 19, 2020, at Camp Randall Stadium.
STEVE APPS, STATE JOURNAL
Wisconsin safety Scott Nelson, right, celebrates with linebacker Jack Sanborn after Nelson intercepted the ball for a touchdown during the first half of the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 23-13 win over the Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota running back Mar'Keise Irving carries the ball during the second half of the Gophers' 23-13 win over the Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz motions to teammates before the snap during the second half of the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 23-13 win over the Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin wide receiver Stephan Bracey during the second half of the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 23-13 win over the Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson is stopped by Minnesota defensive back Justin Walley during the second half of the Gophers' 23-13 win over the Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen carries the ball during the second half of the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 23-13 win over the Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota wide receiver Chris Autman-Bell catches a pass against Wisconsin cornerback Faion Hicks during the second half of the Minnesota Golden Gophers' 23-13 win over the Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck is doused in water after the Gophers' 23-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota fans reach up toward Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Gophers' 23-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
Minnesota fans reach up toward Paul Bunyan's Axe after the Gophers' 23-13 win over the Wisconsin Badgers Nov. 27, 2021, in Minneapolis.
Stacy Bengs, Associated Press
