Olsen: Learn your love language

Today is Valentine’s Day. If you have someone special in your life, one of the best gifts you can give them is to learn their primary love language. Gary Chapman wrote “The Five Love Languages” in 1992. Many thousands of couples have been transformed after reading this book and applying its principles.
According to the author, learning to speak the love language of our partner will significantly improve the relationship we have with them. Speaking another’s love language is something we need to discover and practice. Once we do, it can change what is possibly bad into something that is incredibly good.
Which of the five would you say is your primary?
1. Words of Affirmation: Giving/receiving verbal compliments; giving/receiving words of encouragement.
2. Quality Time: Spending time together, and that does not mean proximity, but actual focused attention.
3. Receiving Gifts: Do you like receiving gifts? How about giving them? This is one of the easiest love languages to learn.
4. Acts of Service: Do you like helping others or do you enjoy it when others help you?
5. Physical Touch: Do you tend to touch or like being touched? It’s essential to find out from your partner what they perceive as a loving touch.
Would you like to enrich the happiness you have with your partner? Then begin by learning what your own primary love language is, and then learn the primary love language of your partner. Please check out www.5lovelanguages.com for more information. Happy Valentine’s Day!
Scott Olsen, Sturtevant