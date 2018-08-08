I know lots of people who have stopped watching the news. It is painful to see what is happening in our country and in our state. Wisconsin, once known for strong public schools and infrastructure, a thriving middle class and honest government, is now known for underfunded schools, potholes and massive corporate handouts.
But on Tuesday, we have the opportunity to vote for a candidate who will play a critical role in turning this state around. That candidate is Mandela Barnes.
Recently, we both attended the retirement party of John Drew, the very last member of UAW Local 72 in Kenosha, a union once thousands strong. At his party, Drew received a watch, the same watch that tens of thousands of Local 72 members received upon retiring. This was the last watch.
I left this dinner deeply demoralized. The kind of life the union gave Drew and his colleagues, that stability and security, is no longer a reality for the majority of people in our community. I thought about the work that it would take to build an economy that works for working people again. And then I called Barnes because I knew that if anyone could see the path forward, it was him.
Mandela grew up in a union household. He was a community organizer, a legislator and has supported lawmakers implementing progressive policy nationwide. Mandela believes, “We deserve living wage jobs, access to quality and affordable healthcare, and great schools for our children.” I couldn’t agree more.
He knows that it will take all of us, working together, for many years, to turn things around here in Wisconsin. But he is in it for the long haul. And I think it’s about time we started down a new path.
State Rep. Greta Neubauer
Racine
Imagine that. An extreme far left "progressive" voting for another unionist far left "progressive". Never in a thousand years I thought this would happen! Hey jt editors: You wasted ink and bandwidth to tell us this? SHEESH!
