Milholland: Surprise medical bills

As Congress gets back to work in 2020, they’ve made it clear one of the first things they will take up is how to fix surprise medical bills. Hopefully this time they’ll abandon proposals that would make the situation worse.

Surprise medical bills happen when you need to visit an emergency room or urgent care and later find out a proportion of the care is out of network and your insurance won’t cover it. As Congress has made clear they want to fix the issue — and they should — the insurance lobby has spent tens of millions trying to get Congress to “fix” the problem by forcing out-of-network providers to take in-network rates, even as insurance companies refuse to expand networks. This price fixing scheme will lead to fewer doctors and hospitals as it does nothing to take actual costs into account and will actually incentivize insurance companies to shrink networks, further limiting our choices.