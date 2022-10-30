Mayor Hefty: A needed update on Burlington task force created to address racism

As mayor of the City of Burlington, I would like to provide an update on the Burlington Task Force which was created to bring awareness, education and solutions to incidents of possible racism in our community.

Burlington is not alone! Every city in this country small or large have had incidents and many have tried to address it with failures and successes.

Every constituent has a difference of opinion as to whether we should/should not have this task force. However, the task force was created to not turn a blind eye to residents, visitors, employees and businesses of our community who are of color and subjected to mistreatment.

I have continuously been criticized on the “lack” of movement from the task force and feel compelled to focus on what has been completed — progressive community movement has been occurring.

Let us remember, change does not happen immediately and/or at the timing of one’s own personal agenda.

For some background history, in the fall of 2021, Dr. Dan Schroeder, in consultation with myself, outlined the structure for the task force. We wanted students from both high schools to be a part of the task force as they are our future; however, wanting to ensure anonymity (which parents also wanted) and create a safe environment.

Unfortunately, we have been shamed by some members of the press who continue to smear the city with their negative focus even though all records have been made public.

Moving forward, there has been positive momentum of the task force.

Through Dr. Daniel Schroeder’s leadership, the city held its first, all-day meeting in the summer of 2021 with a large turnout of community members which showed energy at the end of the day and future goals to strive towards.

Please note, the city extended their reach to the Burlington Coalition of Racism from day one; however, agreed to participate with the task force in early 2022. So, the notion of “we have not done anything” is wrong.

Dr. Thompson, resident and expert, then took the baton to assist the task force. He has graciously provided his time, free of charge, due to his commitment on this important initiative.

Based on Dr. Thompson’s leadership and group findings, three target areas were identified: Community involvement, city involvement and police force involvement.

The city must openly and publicly support people of color. Suggested ways in which the city can do this is to celebrate holidays and important dates such as Juneteenth, Black History Month and Hispanic Heritage Month.

By partnering with BCDR, the city can help promote widespread acceptance and awareness through social media and the city’s website.

Through public education forums, we can target specific areas of social justice, diversity and inclusion. Conversation starter “warm-ups” before task force meetings can better acquaint participants, build a space of acceptance and open-mindedness for open and honest dialog. Perhaps, social media platforms can be utilized to better communicate to the public.

The task force should plan their own community event. “Evenings of Understanding” was proposed where the task force creates space for the community to learn and celebrate diverse cultures, ethnicities, beliefs and socio-economic backgrounds within the community.

Progress can be measured by first creating a baseline of the community’s “temperature” through a city-wide survey designed to reach all demographics, which can be offered both in-person and online.

Recruiting key players will also help bring awareness. The Chamber of Commerce can engage business owners about the work of the task force and how businesses can get involved or support the task force.

The Burlington Standard Press could do a quarterly feature in the paper about the task force and share regular updates and calls to action with the community.

In addition, City of Burlington staff and elected officials have undertaken actions aside from the task force which include:

Creation of chapter 35 — Code of Ethics and Equal Treatment of All.

City of Burlington handbook — Includes: On-boarding of staff and elected officials of non-discrimination, anti-harassment and anti-retaliation policy.

Trainings of diversity/inclusion and other employee education forms for a safe right to work environment.

PD policies to include un-biased based policing, internal investigations, code of conduct policy, established policies to provide services to individuals with limited English proficiency, audio/visual recordings, victim and witness policies to provide proper procedures in compliance with open records laws.

PD specific trainings — 1st Amendment demonstrations, audits and training on protected speech, diversity and inclusion training, anti-harassment training, critical skills training in active listening, training in empathy for patrol officers, community relationships training and new officers undergo 520 hours of field training consisting of extensive training in professional communications during citizen contacts.

We have also spoken at a conference hosted by the League of Wisconsin Municipalities discussing the movement of creating task forces concerning racism.

This initiative will take time and if it is to succeed, needs patience from every stakeholder and a willingness to collaborate, versus self-centered individual actions.

This past month, residents have asked to be a part of the task force and they have been added.

If anyone would like to join, please contact me, as our community will continue to work together to make a difference.