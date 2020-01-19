Lopez: Thank you, Bob's Discount Furniture

We are opening a woman's and children's Oxford House in Racine on Feb. 1.

This is a self-run-self supporting affordable safe recovery home for woman. We have a high success rate. We will be helping lots of woman in Racine get their lives back.

Bob's Discount Furniture also donated eight beds of our choosing along with pillows and mattress casings for the new home. Racine will benefit greatly. Thank you Bob's Furniture for treating us like royalty.

Bria Lopez, Kenosha

