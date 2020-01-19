Lock the puppy abuser up for good

We see the story this week about the Racine registered sex offender sentenced to jail for puppy abuse. According to the complaint this man threw the puppy up against the house and beat it for several minutes with his fists and a pipe. The puppy’s offense was tearing into the trash. It received broken ribs and abrasions.

Prior convictions include serving time in prison for sexual assault of a young girl and car theft. He explained the sexual assault by saying that he and his wife were having marital problems.

And what kind of sentence does he receive — 10 months with Huber privileges so that he can get out during the day to help take care of his 1-year-old son because its mother is currently in jail.

This man has proven again and again that he can not live peacefully in civil society. Lock him up. Never let him out! And that judge should be locked up right along side of him.

David Kristopeit, Racine

