Lassiter: Let the voters have a say on gerrymandering

The Racine County Government Services Committee blundered on Dec. 17 when four of the six members voted against putting a non-binding referendum on the spring ballot that would have let Racine County citizens have a say on whether to ban gerrymandering or not.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The four supervisors were Tom Kramer, Scott Maier, Tom Roanhouse and John Wisch. As your reporter, Ricardo Torres, noted in his story of Dec. 31, Roanhouse even made the ridiculous statement that a non-binding referendum “undermines democracy,” when, in fact, it lets the people speak. That’s what democracy is supposed to be about. Shame on those four supervisors!

If the Racine County government refuses to hear from the citizenry, I hope that the City of Racine will put this non-binding referendum on the November ballot so that at least some of the citizens in Racine County can express themselves on the urgent issue of nonpartisan redistricting.

Carl Lassiter Jr., Mount Pleasant

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0