Landwehr: Trump in same category as Jesus HOLD PER TOM DUE TO 30-DAY RULE

When Barack Hussain Obama was President of the US, he and his radical leftist progressive Democrats wanted to, in Barack Hussain Obama’s own words, “fundamentally change America." That radical progressive mindset has divided America to this day.

Now, Congress had the audacity to pass Articles of Impeachment that did not contain an actual crime or illegal act committed by President Trump. Wrap your mind around that. An indictment without a crime. On top of that, congressional abuse of power from radical progressive democrats would like the Senate to convict without a crime.

The actions of radical left and members of the deep state’s remind me of another indictment, trial and conviction. The crucifixion of Jesus Christ, where the local population was told false or made up stories to sway public opinion and the authorities were given misleading information that lead to an innocent man being turned over to his enemies. We all know what happen after that...

Thanks to the radical left and deep state, President Trump is in the same category as Jesus Christ. A man charged without committing a crime.

Only in America? No, this type of kangaroo court happens all over the world in countries run by socialist, dictators and communists. Is that the America you want?