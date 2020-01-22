Kramer: Racine needs a change

From where is the City of Racine getting the money? The city hires these consultants and seem to get what they want any time they need it. Many of these projects have never happened and very few have.

It seems the city is always looking at housing and hotel projects. In Racine they have done three or four lofts of that type and never have been full. Why would we need more? Plus, Festival Hall and Memorial Hall use hasn't changed much either.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 888-460-8725 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the last five to ten years we have paid consultants and it would be a number that would be mind boggling. The taxpayers and merchants that pay rent are at the point that enough is enough. We don't have much industry left and hope they stay.

Our stores are leaving but do okay in cities close by. Something is wrong here as Racine has regressed in my opinion.

David Kramer, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0