Koenecke: The answer to the protester

You have free articles remaining.
The answer to the pro-impeachment protester carrying a sign with the question "Patriotic Republicans where are you?" on the front page of the Dec. 18 edition of The Journal Times. At work!
Tom Koenecke, Burlington
The answer to the pro-impeachment protester carrying a sign with the question "Patriotic Republicans where are you?" on the front page of the Dec. 18 edition of The Journal Times. At work!
Tom Koenecke, Burlington
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.